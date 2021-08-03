Cancel
Shamrock, TX

Shamrock events calendar

Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 5 days ago

(SHAMROCK, TX) Shamrock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shamrock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mu8mH_0bGRB6RP00

Chillicothe Varsity Football @ Hedley

Hedley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 301 Jones St, Hedley, TX

The Hedley (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chillicothe (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJVlT_0bGRB6RP00

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uR3H_0bGRB6RP00

Jeremy Camp

Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 East Ave, Wellington, TX

Jeremy Camp @ Wellington Ritz Theatre, Wellington, TX Aug. 8, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnTRZ_0bGRB6RP00

8/11 FRAZER BANK

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

8/11 FRAZER BANK by Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. is coming to Sayre OK. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLkRd_0bGRB6RP00

Paint Night

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Sayre, OK

We are going to "walk on the wild side" this next time at Paint Night! Michelle is tied up with back to school concerns so Suzanne will be leading the class. Join us as we paint this colorful lion...

