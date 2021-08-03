Cancel
Haines News Watch

Haines events coming up

Posted by 
Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 5 days ago

(HAINES, AK) Live events are coming to Haines.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Haines area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ9oZ_0bGRB3nE00

Beginner Pole Fitness Workshop (Friday)

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 455 13th Ave, Skagway, AK

Who is excited about the Skagway Expose happening August 12-15th!? I know I am. www.skagwayexpose.com AKInverted will be in Skagway to perform in the Expose over the weekend and is extending their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly9HR_0bGRB3nE00

Painting with Billi Jo Clem at Happy Endings

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 444 4th Ave, Skagway, AK

We will be painting a different painting every first Friday of the month. It is a super fun night and some nights there will be an early painting at 4pm and another one at 6:30pm. Billi and Beth...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyoYF_0bGRB3nE00

North Words Writers Symposium

Skagway, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 205 Broadway, Skagway, AK

North Words Writers Symposium moves to Labor Day weekend this year in order to have a safe in-person conference. The annual gathering of writers for panel discussions, workshops, readings, and...

Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

