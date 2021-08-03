Cancel
Duncan, AZ

Duncan calendar: Events coming up

Duncan Times
 5 days ago

(DUNCAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Duncan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duncan:

First Fridays Volunteer Social @ Gila Native Plant Nursery

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us at our first ever monthly volunteer social. There will be snacks and socializing while volunteering on low-key, small group friendly tasks. If you are an established volunteer, come get to...

Graham and Greenlee County IRC Hearings

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 921 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

The fight against gerrymandering is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is holding their Graham and Greenlee county public hearings on Friday...

Community Back 2 School Bash

Gila, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 402 NM-211, Gila, NM

FUN! Community Back 2 School Bash on Sunday, August 8th from 4-6p hosted at 402 Hwy. 211, Gila. FREE! Bounce house, volleyball, soccer games, a craft room, and gaga ball. Hot dogs, snow cones...

QuickBooks Online

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 615 N Stadium Ave, Thatcher, AZ

You don't need a background in accounting to use QuickBooks (Online Version) for your business. Learn how to use the online version of QuickBooks for all your business needs in just three days! We...

Safford Gun Show

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

The Safford Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Safford, AZ. This Safford gun show is held at Graham County Fairgrounds and hosted by Matrix Reloaded. All federal, state and local...

