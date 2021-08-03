Cancel
Meridian, TX

Meridian events coming up

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meridian area:

Cigar and Wine Pairing in Meridian

Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1147 County Rd 1110, Meridian, TX

Join us on the patio under the big fan in the Vineyard from 1-4pm and sample a Cigar expertly paired with one of our award winning wines. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at our online store...

Youth Art - Melting Crayons

Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us for Youth Art, as we do another course in melting crayon art!

Bacon Bash Texas 2021

Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 3rd St, Cranfills Gap, TX

Bacon. Beer. Bands. All to raise awareness for children with Type One Diabetes and Niki Warms the Cold. You’ll see 50 cook-off teams bringing their best to see who makes the most delicious bacon...

Music with Larissa Boyd

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Washington Ave, Whitney, TX

Come spend the afternoon at @JuniperCoveWinery sipping your favorite wines and enjoying the music of @LarissaBoydMusic #JuniperCoveWinery #drinkTexaswine #crosstimberswinetrail #whitneysummerfun

Valley Mills Cross Country Meet

Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Valley Mills Cross Country Meet, hosted by Valley Mills in Valley Mills TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

