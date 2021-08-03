Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gordon, NE

Gordon events coming soon

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
Gordon News Beat
 5 days ago

(GORDON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Gordon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gordon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CF873_0bGRAu9l00

Memorial service

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Find the obituary of Marc Gering (1956 - 2021) from Chadron, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nefrb_0bGRAu9l00

Nebraska Through Song and Story

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDYg2_0bGRAu9l00

Brillion SS1201 Sure Stand Seeder/packer

Martin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Brillion SS1201 Sure Stand Seeder/packer, 13’ Wide Overall, 2 Tires, Large And Small Boxes, SN: 91319

Learn More

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

All car-show events in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hay Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShFYz_0bGRAu9l00

Mandatory Parent Meeting- Concussion Awareness

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Parent Meeting for all athletes and parents in middle school and high school. NSAA and school forms will be handed out. Forms and participation fees will also be collected and must be paid prior...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gordon News Beat

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
7
Followers
130
Post
512
Views
ABOUT

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Hay Springs, NE
Gordon, NE
Government
City
Gordon, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Chadron, NE
Hay Springs, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ne Humanities Nebraska#Wide Overall#Nsaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy