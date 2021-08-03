Gordon events coming soon

(GORDON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Gordon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gordon area:

Memorial service Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Find the obituary of Marc Gering (1956 - 2021) from Chadron, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Nebraska Through Song and Story Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Brillion SS1201 Sure Stand Seeder/packer Martin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Brillion SS1201 Sure Stand Seeder/packer, 13’ Wide Overall, 2 Tires, Large And Small Boxes, SN: 91319

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

All car-show events in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hay Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Mandatory Parent Meeting- Concussion Awareness Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Parent Meeting for all athletes and parents in middle school and high school. NSAA and school forms will be handed out. Forms and participation fees will also be collected and must be paid prior...