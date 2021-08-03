Cancel
Garberville, CA

Garberville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 5 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Garberville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garberville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK2G8_0bGRAsOJ00

Live Music At Gyppo || Dreams On Fire — Visit Lost Coast

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Join us in the Gyppo beer garden for some live music, featuring Dreams On Fire! Listen to some melodic space rock from a local favorite, Dreams On Fire! This is locals Trent Sanders and Frank...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HJnG_0bGRAsOJ00

Stephen Marley

Redway, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 59 Rusk Ln, Redway, CA

The Babylon by Bus Tour 2021 makes its first stop at the Mateel for an evening with beloved son of Bob Marley, Stephen Marley. Tickets on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXfGo_0bGRAsOJ00

Sherita Perez — California's Most Remote Brewery • Gyppo Ale Mill

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Sherita Perez writes and sings uplifting songs with her southern sweet voice, filled with jazzy intonation. Pulling from her Gulf Coast influences, Sherita melds folk, country, soul and funk, with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdKpr_0bGRAsOJ00

Object Heavy

Garberville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 744 Redwood Dr, Garberville, CA 95542

A Full Night of Object Heavy- Hard Hitting Soul Music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6YZK_0bGRAsOJ00

Bring Your Own Beads and Make a Necklace, Bracelet, or Suncatcher $10

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 788 Redwood Dr, Garberville, CA

Bring your own beads, or purchase beads/suncatcher crystals of your choice at the Garden of Beadin', and we'll show you how to string them into a necklace, bracelet, or suncatcher. This is a...

Learn More

Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

