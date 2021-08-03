Garberville calendar: What's coming up

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Garberville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garberville:

Live Music At Gyppo || Dreams On Fire — Visit Lost Coast Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Join us in the Gyppo beer garden for some live music, featuring Dreams On Fire! Listen to some melodic space rock from a local favorite, Dreams On Fire! This is locals Trent Sanders and Frank...

Stephen Marley Redway, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 59 Rusk Ln, Redway, CA

The Babylon by Bus Tour 2021 makes its first stop at the Mateel for an evening with beloved son of Bob Marley, Stephen Marley. Tickets on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Sherita Perez — California's Most Remote Brewery • Gyppo Ale Mill Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Sherita Perez writes and sings uplifting songs with her southern sweet voice, filled with jazzy intonation. Pulling from her Gulf Coast influences, Sherita melds folk, country, soul and funk, with...

Object Heavy Garberville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 744 Redwood Dr, Garberville, CA 95542

A Full Night of Object Heavy- Hard Hitting Soul Music

Bring Your Own Beads and Make a Necklace, Bracelet, or Suncatcher $10 Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 788 Redwood Dr, Garberville, CA

Bring your own beads, or purchase beads/suncatcher crystals of your choice at the Garden of Beadin', and we'll show you how to string them into a necklace, bracelet, or suncatcher. This is a...