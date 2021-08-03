Cancel
Marvell, AR

Marvell events calendar

Marvell Today
(MARVELL, AR) Live events are coming to Marvell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marvell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pK8c_0bGRAqcr00

Back to School Bash

Marianna, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 568 W Chestnut St, Marianna, AR

Back to School Bash w/ Slip n Slide Kickball, cookout, & ice cream social. div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdqSH_0bGRAqcr00

King Biscuit Blues Festival 2021

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 Phillips St, Helena, AR

King Biscuit Festival Grounds, 319 Phillips St., Helena, AR 72342 Check Back for Time Slot! The King Biscuit Blues Festival, founded in 1986, is one of the nation’s foremost showcases of blues...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckgqs_0bGRAqcr00

Building For Tomorrow: E.C. Morris, Centennial Church, and the Black Baptists During Jim Crow

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 141 Cherry St, Helena, AR

Grand Opening Reception for the new state of the art exhibition encompassing the trials and fortitude of African American Baptists under the leadership of Rev. Elias Camp Morris of Helena. At this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaZZi_0bGRAqcr00

2021 Front Porch Blues Bash

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.

Marvell Today

Marvell, AR
ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

