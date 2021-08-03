Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Kingsville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 5 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Kingsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSi4D_0bGRApk800

josephhosey @ Dublin Down

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4618 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH

Join me for my debut at Dublin Down in Ashtabula Ohio.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKgQE_0bGRApk800

EMS Con-Ed Class: "New Drugs for Old Medics"

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1001 Plymouth Brick Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

University Hospitals will be teaching a class on "New Drugs for Old Medics". This class is open to any Department. This class is Wed, Aug 4th from 7p-9p. Also check out other Workshops in Ashtabula

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTZVg_0bGRApk800

Medicare Educational Seminar

Kingsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Educational Seminar Presented by Wiley Insurance at the Kingsville public library. Stop in to get information on Medicare (note: plan specifics will not be discussed at this event). For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3pzJ_0bGRApk800

Nar-Anon Support Group Meeting

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 615 W Prospect Rd, Ashtabula, OH

UPDATE: Due to the pandemic, meetings are not taking place at this time. Please find an online meeting at https://www.nar-anon.org/. Nar-Anon Support Group Meetings Nar-Anon is a support group for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkvT8_0bGRApk800

Race for Potter's Kids

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3300 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

The Race for Potters Kids' 5K is on Saturday August 21, 2021. It includes the following events: Race for Potter's Kids 5K and Race for Potter's Kids 1 Mile.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
34
Followers
192
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, OH
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dublin, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Plymouth, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department#Wiley Insurance#Medicare#Nar Anon Support Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy