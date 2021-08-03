Kingsville calendar: What's coming up

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Kingsville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

josephhosey @ Dublin Down Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4618 Main Ave, Ashtabula, OH

Join me for my debut at Dublin Down in Ashtabula Ohio.

EMS Con-Ed Class: "New Drugs for Old Medics" Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1001 Plymouth Brick Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

University Hospitals will be teaching a class on "New Drugs for Old Medics". This class is open to any Department. This class is Wed, Aug 4th from 7p-9p. Also check out other Workshops in Ashtabula

Medicare Educational Seminar Kingsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Educational Seminar Presented by Wiley Insurance at the Kingsville public library. Stop in to get information on Medicare (note: plan specifics will not be discussed at this event). For...

Nar-Anon Support Group Meeting Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 615 W Prospect Rd, Ashtabula, OH

UPDATE: Due to the pandemic, meetings are not taking place at this time. Please find an online meeting at https://www.nar-anon.org/. Nar-Anon Support Group Meetings Nar-Anon is a support group for...

Race for Potter's Kids Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3300 Lake Rd W, Ashtabula, OH

The Race for Potters Kids' 5K is on Saturday August 21, 2021. It includes the following events: Race for Potter's Kids 5K and Race for Potter's Kids 1 Mile.