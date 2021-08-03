Live events on the horizon in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Paden City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paden City:

Linsly Girls Varsity Volleyball @ River Hannibal, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 52560 River High School Rd, Hannibal, OH

The River (Hannibal, OH) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Linsly (Wheeling, WV) on Thursday, September 16 @ 6:30p.

Thursday Night Thunder Middlebourne, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Boreman School Rd, Middlebourne, WV

Saturday, 10 April 2021 Rush Night @ the Bullring RUSH Sprint Car Series, RUSH Sportsman Modified Series, DIRTcar Late Models, FASTRAK Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, EDGE Hotmods, Sportmods...

Hillbilly 100 Night #1 (9/3/2021) Middlebourne, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Boreman School Rd, Middlebourne, WV

MIDDLEBOURNE, WV – The Hometown Racing Association and Legendary Promoter Carl Short have made the difficult decision to postpone the 52nd Annual Hillbilly Hundred slated for Labor Day Weekend at...

Smith Wedding New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 724 Meadow Dr, New Martinsville, WV

I am honored to have been selected as the MC/DJ for the Smith Wedding occuring on September 5 of 2020. Also check out other Parties in New Martinsville , Music Events in New Martinsville ...

Middle Island Harvest Festival Middlebourne, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4, Fair Drive, Middlebourne, WV

Apple butter, sorghum, corn meal and buckwheat flour are made and sold daily at the festival. Activities include: Big Pumpkin contest, good food, hay rides, baking contest, arts & crafts, Harvest...