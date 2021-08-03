Events on the Fountain City calendar

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Live events are coming to Fountain City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fountain City area:

Friday Kinections – Movement & Healing (Fourth Fridays) Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Kinstone + Connections = Kinections! Are you looking for more opportunities for to deepen your connections to self and others? Join us at these open gathering times when we can be at Kinstone...

Battle of The Wings Open Practice Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2895 WI-35, Fountain City, WI

Practice 6-9pm $30 per Car/Kart Pit crew admission free Open practice for all classes running the Battle of the Wings. Camping area available at the track and Mississippi Thunder Speedway will be...

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W903 Elmers Rd, Fountain City, WI

Everyone is welcome! Share the past and reminisce with our volunteers and your friends!

SAIL – Winona (Tu/Th) Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1213 Gilmore Ave, Winona, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Mississippi Sippin' — Minnesota Marine Art Museum Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 800 Riverview Dr, Winona, MN

Join us for happy hour on the Mississippi River! Every Tuesday in August and September is Mississippi Sippin’ at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum! Join your friends for happy hour from 4:30 ...