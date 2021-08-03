Cancel
Fountain City, WI

Events on the Fountain City calendar

Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 5 days ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Live events are coming to Fountain City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fountain City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c71eX_0bGRAnDu00

Friday Kinections – Movement & Healing (Fourth Fridays)

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Kinstone + Connections = Kinections! Are you looking for more opportunities for to deepen your connections to self and others? Join us at these open gathering times when we can be at Kinstone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb7QT_0bGRAnDu00

Battle of The Wings Open Practice

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2895 WI-35, Fountain City, WI

Practice 6-9pm $30 per Car/Kart Pit crew admission free Open practice for all classes running the Battle of the Wings. Camping area available at the track and Mississippi Thunder Speedway will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlEIk_0bGRAnDu00

Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W903 Elmers Rd, Fountain City, WI

Everyone is welcome! Share the past and reminisce with our volunteers and your friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBUNN_0bGRAnDu00

SAIL – Winona (Tu/Th)

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1213 Gilmore Ave, Winona, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olnRJ_0bGRAnDu00

Mississippi Sippin' — Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 800 Riverview Dr, Winona, MN

Join us for happy hour on the Mississippi River! Every Tuesday in August and September is Mississippi Sippin’ at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum! Join your friends for happy hour from 4:30 ...

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

