Langdon, ND

Events on the Langdon calendar

Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 5 days ago

(LANGDON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Langdon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Langdon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBVTm_0bGRAmLB00

Misti's Happy Heart Benefit Concert

Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11950 Co Hwy 55, Walhalla, ND

Misti's Happy Heart Benefit Concert, starring Misti Koop. Join Misti and friends for some old favorites that will keep your toes tapping and make your heart smile! "Fly Me To The Moon" "Rocky Top...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MPob_0bGRAmLB00

Summer Supper

Egeland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Main St, Egeland, ND

Come one out and let us cook for you! We will be grilling up burgers, brats and hotdogs with all the fixings. We will also have a raffle board set up to raffle off 2 tickets and $1000 for the UND...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qkk0q_0bGRAmLB00

Pembina Public Fossil Dig Full Day

Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 504 Sunset Ave, Walhalla, ND

All participants must be age 15 or older. This dig is co-sponsored by the North Dakota Geological Survey, and the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. We will be returning once again to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkyfg_0bGRAmLB00

Hillcrest GlowBall Tournament

Park River, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Sandwood Pl, Park River, ND

Hillcrest GlowBall Tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course Park River, 100 Sandwood Place, Park River, ND 58270, Park River, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm

