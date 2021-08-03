Cancel
Imperial, NE

Live events on the horizon in Imperial

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 5 days ago

(IMPERIAL, NE) Imperial is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imperial:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310dJ4_0bGRAlSS00

Carnutz Cruze-In

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Roll back in time and watch the oldies compete in looks and their ability in a "burn out" contest. 12:00 - 4:00 PM. Held during the Chase County Fair and Expo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJXGU_0bGRAlSS00

Annual Chase County Corvette Classic

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 530 US-6, Imperial, NE

The Chase County Historical Museum is a fun and educational way to learn about our colorful past. Located in Champion, Nebraska, the museum has over 1,000 items, some dating back to the 1700's! It...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHtJy_0bGRAlSS00

ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE AUGUST 17TH, 2021

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iR2TO_0bGRAlSS00

Krause 1407 25' Disk

Elsie, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Krause 1407 25' Disk, 25' Width, Hydraulic, Fold/Lift/Lower, 21" Disks, Disk Scrapers, Pin Hitch, 10.00-15SL Tires, Note: Shows Welds (See Pics), SN: 4085

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0O4y_0bGRAlSS00

Sew Caring

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Interocean Ave, Holyoke, CO

Sew Caring is a group sponsored by Creative Traditions whose purpose is to sew for others. While there are not generally deadlines, we want to make sure the needs shared and requests made are met...

Imperial Digest

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

