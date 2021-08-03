Live events on the horizon in Imperial

(IMPERIAL, NE) Imperial is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imperial:

Carnutz Cruze-In Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Park St, Imperial, NE

Roll back in time and watch the oldies compete in looks and their ability in a "burn out" contest. 12:00 - 4:00 PM. Held during the Chase County Fair and Expo.

Annual Chase County Corvette Classic Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 530 US-6, Imperial, NE

The Chase County Historical Museum is a fun and educational way to learn about our colorful past. Located in Champion, Nebraska, the museum has over 1,000 items, some dating back to the 1700's! It...

ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE AUGUST 17TH, 2021 Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 ALL CLASS CATTLE SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

Krause 1407 25' Disk Elsie, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Krause 1407 25' Disk, 25' Width, Hydraulic, Fold/Lift/Lower, 21" Disks, Disk Scrapers, Pin Hitch, 10.00-15SL Tires, Note: Shows Welds (See Pics), SN: 4085

Sew Caring Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Interocean Ave, Holyoke, CO

Sew Caring is a group sponsored by Creative Traditions whose purpose is to sew for others. While there are not generally deadlines, we want to make sure the needs shared and requests made are met...