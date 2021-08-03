Wellfleet calendar: Events coming up

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Wellfleet calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellfleet:

Bob's Excellent Bike Adventure Wellfleet, MA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1120 Cahoon Hollow Rd, Wellfleet, MA

Save the Date: August 6, Bob's Excellent Bike Adventure, on the Cape Rail Trail. More info to follow but be sure to mark this in your calendar. An annual good time that even 2020 could not derail...

Wampum Demo and Hamblen Island Walk with Marcus Hendricks Wellfleet, MA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 258 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Indigenous history and the days of the railroad combine in this short hike around Duck Creek and the old railroad bed and bridge.

The Tale of Ibis Wellfleet, MA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2357 Old Rte 6 Rd, Wellfleet, MA

THE TALE OF IBIS, by Jody O'Neil Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater's WHAT for Kids! proudly presents The Tale of Ibis, written and directed by Jody O'Neil. Performances are Monday–Tuesday at 7 p.m...

8th Annual Live for Lou Fundraiser Wellfleet, MA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1120 Cahoon Hollow Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Please help us get a sense of who will join us on Sunday, October 3rd, for our 8th Annual Live for Lou Fundraiser!

Backyard Concert Series: Revolutionary Snake Ensemble Wellfleet, MA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This is an outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair for seating and dress appropriately!