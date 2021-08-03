Cancel
Harvey, ND

Live events coming up in Harvey

Posted by 
Harvey Voice
Harvey Voice
 5 days ago

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are coming to Harvey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harvey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySdeB_0bGRAioH00

2021 Masters Indigenous Games

Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

The next Masters Indigenous Games will be taking place in 2021 in Canada's Capital, Ottawa, ON. MIG2021 will be hosted on Algonquin Territory and give Indigenous athletes a national stage to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0CHE_0bGRAioH00

2021 North Dakota Marriage Retreat

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41st ST NE, Esmond, ND 58332

Join other married couples from around the region for our annual Marriage Retreat. It's a great time of relaxation, fellowship, and renewal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KP6X_0bGRAioH00

Raw Sugar @ Harriman's, Maddock, ND

Maddock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 114 Central Ave, Maddock, ND

Music event in Maddock, ND by Raw Sugar on Saturday, September 18 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPSmQ_0bGRAioH00

2021 McClusky Splash Bash

McClusky, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Ave F W, McClusky, ND

Join American Bank Center at the McClusky Pool for the 2021 Splash Bash! During the event you can expect music, food and prizes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5cl1_0bGRAioH00

Rockin’ the Lake

Minnewaukan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

We’re bringing the party to Minnewauken, ND for Rockin’ the Lake!

Harvey Voice

Harvey Voice

Harvey, ND
With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

