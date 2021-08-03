Cancel
Marengo, IN

Coming soon: Marengo events

Marengo Voice
 5 days ago

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marengo:

National Alpaca Days

Taswell, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2708 N Red Hill Rd, Taswell, IN

About National Alpaca Days Free event open to the public! Join us on the farm to meet and interact with the alpacas, learn about their history & sustainability, see hands-on fiber processing...

Sunflower Beauty — Giddy-Up Art Studio

Hardinsburg, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come enjoy an evening out with friends painting this beautiful sunflower at Patoka Lake Winery on Thursday, August 5th at 6:00 to 8:00. Cost:$30. Go to giddy-upartstudio.com to book! Canvas size...

CompTIA A+ Certification

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 IN-62, Corydon, IN

CompTIA A+ Certification is on Facebook. To connect with CompTIA A+ Certification, join Facebook today.

First Day of School

Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

First Day of School Hosted By Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School. Event starts at Wed Aug 04 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Paoli., We are excited to welcome back students on Wednesday, August 4...

Customer Appreciation Day

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 317 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN

Customer Appreciation Day is on Facebook. To connect with Customer Appreciation Day, join Facebook today.

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

