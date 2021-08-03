Cancel
Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay calendar: What's coming up

Silver Bay Times
 5 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are coming to Silver Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNbyZ_0bGRAfA600

Inland Kayaking (Afternoon)

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us for some inland kayaking on a beautiful inland lake. We will kayak for two hours one of two lakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212LCL_0bGRAfA600

Wolf Ridge Family Camp

Finland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6282 Cranberry Rd, Finland, MN

Love vacationing as a family? How about something that combines an outdoorsy experience with a warm meal, a place to rest your head, and many different activities for you and yours? ALL-INCLUSIVE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA1Lu_0bGRAfA600

Dark Sky Caravan 2021: Tettegouche Star Party

Silver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN

Join planetarium staff at Tettegouche State Park to view the Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter through our telescopes, enjoy live star shows, and ask us your questions! Telescope viewing and live star...

I Am Enough

Silver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN

Join us for an adventure on the Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) where you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in nature, meet cool people, and challenge yourself in new ways. An ideal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nu1Ui_0bGRAfA600

Onion River Bike and Hike

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us for a beautiful bike ride on the scenic Gitchi-Gami Bike trail.

