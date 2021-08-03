Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, TX

Coming soon: Warren events

Posted by 
Warren Post
Warren Post
 5 days ago

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuGoY_0bGRAeHN00

Randall King Band

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Get your tickets to see Randall King Band at Honky Tonk Texas on 8/26/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cfwzh_0bGRAeHN00

LIS Meet the Teacher

Lumberton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Meet the teacher at LIS! - pick up schedule - find the teachers' classrooms - drop off supplies Transportation, Child Nutrition, and the School Nurse will be available for any questions. Please be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nhok_0bGRAeHN00

Big Thicket Night Hike

Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Engage your senses and learn about nocturnal animals on a full moon night hike! Night hikes start at a variety of times due to seasonal changes to sunset and moonrise times. The hikes are 1 hour...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLMRv_0bGRAeHN00

Journey Community Church Monthly Show & Shine

Lumberton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1534 S Main St, Lumberton, TX

All makes and models welcome, new or classic. Grab your friends and cruise on in. Questions? Call John Decker 409-498-1934

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K88BV_0bGRAeHN00

Student Transition Week

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

TRANSITION WEEK for our student ministries is just around the corner at Fellowship Church. What does that mean? On the first Wednesday in August, our students who are transitioning out of one...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Warren Post

Warren Post

Warren, TX
18
Followers
168
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, TX
City
Silsbee, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lumberton, TX
City
Kountze, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honky Tonk Texas#Lis#The School Nurse#Fellowship Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy