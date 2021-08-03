Coming soon: Warren events

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

Randall King Band Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Get your tickets to see Randall King Band at Honky Tonk Texas on 8/26/2021

LIS Meet the Teacher Lumberton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Meet the teacher at LIS! - pick up schedule - find the teachers' classrooms - drop off supplies Transportation, Child Nutrition, and the School Nurse will be available for any questions. Please be...

Big Thicket Night Hike Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Engage your senses and learn about nocturnal animals on a full moon night hike! Night hikes start at a variety of times due to seasonal changes to sunset and moonrise times. The hikes are 1 hour...

Journey Community Church Monthly Show & Shine Lumberton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1534 S Main St, Lumberton, TX

All makes and models welcome, new or classic. Grab your friends and cruise on in. Questions? Call John Decker 409-498-1934

Student Transition Week Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

TRANSITION WEEK for our student ministries is just around the corner at Fellowship Church. What does that mean? On the first Wednesday in August, our students who are transitioning out of one...