Bloomville, OH

Bloomville events calendar

Bloomville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Bloomville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomville:

Judgment Day

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1617 County Road 54, Tiffin, OH

Judgment Day at CrossFit Tiffin, 1800 S County Road 19, Tiffin, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 08:00 am

DAT Lunch

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 266 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

August 26th, 2021 Lunch at Clover Club in Tiffin, Ohio. Ride with us or meet us there! Leaving Route 30 at 12:00P.M.

Boots to Shoes 5K

Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Sunday, August 08, 2021 - 08:30 AM This race is 10 days away. Distances: 5K Entry Fee: 20.00 You can visit this race's website at: atticafair.com/event/boots-to-shoes-5k-run-walk...

Hopewell Township Trustee Meeting (Every other Monday)

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Monday, August 30, 2021 - 7:30pm Address: Hopewell Township House 5281 W Township Road 112 Tiffin, OH 44883 Hopewell Township holds their meetings every other Monday. The first meeting for 2020...

Republic Community Street Fair

Republic, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Our Annual Downtown Block Party to Celebrate All Things Republic, Ohio

ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

