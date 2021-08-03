Coming soon: Siren events

(SIREN, WI) Siren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Siren area:

2021 Women's Retreat Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2824 130th St, Frederic, WI

Our Summer Retreat for the women of Access Church is going to be held at Oak Forest Center in Frederic, WI. We will spend Friday 8/27 and Saturday 8/29 together enjoying food, fun, fellowship, and...

Crystal Gayle en Turtle Lake en St. Croix Casino Hertel Express Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4348 WI-70, Webster, WI

Concert of Crystal Gayle in Turtle Lake. The concert will take place at St. Croix Casino Hertel Express in Turtle Lake. The date of the concert is the 13-08-2021. It starts at 19:00h.

Bargains @ the Barrel Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3270 WI-35, Frederic, WI

Join us for Barrel House's 1st Annual Bargain @ the Barrel. Wanted: Crafters, Flea Marketers, Bakers or just anyone trying to downsize a bit for this FREE event! Sign up at the Barrel for space...

Jed's Presents: GYPSY WAGYN! Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 24787 Clam Lake Dr, Siren, WI

Jed's Presents: GYPSY WAGYN! is on Facebook. To connect with Jed's Presents: GYPSY WAGYN!, join Facebook today.

Youth in the Outdoors Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5400 Townline Rd, Frederic, WI

Youth in the Outdoors er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Youth in the Outdoors, kom á Facebook nú.