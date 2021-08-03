Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siren, WI

Coming soon: Siren events

Posted by 
Siren Post
Siren Post
 5 days ago

(SIREN, WI) Siren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Siren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2bwV_0bGRAcVv00

2021 Women's Retreat

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2824 130th St, Frederic, WI

Our Summer Retreat for the women of Access Church is going to be held at Oak Forest Center in Frederic, WI. We will spend Friday 8/27 and Saturday 8/29 together enjoying food, fun, fellowship, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUEyb_0bGRAcVv00

Crystal Gayle en Turtle Lake en St. Croix Casino Hertel Express

Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4348 WI-70, Webster, WI

Concert of Crystal Gayle in Turtle Lake. The concert will take place at St. Croix Casino Hertel Express in Turtle Lake. The date of the concert is the 13-08-2021. It starts at 19:00h.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vfdP_0bGRAcVv00

Bargains @ the Barrel

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3270 WI-35, Frederic, WI

Join us for Barrel House's 1st Annual Bargain @ the Barrel. Wanted: Crafters, Flea Marketers, Bakers or just anyone trying to downsize a bit for this FREE event! Sign up at the Barrel for space...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tRVv_0bGRAcVv00

Jed's Presents: GYPSY WAGYN!

Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 24787 Clam Lake Dr, Siren, WI

Jed's Presents: GYPSY WAGYN! is on Facebook. To connect with Jed's Presents: GYPSY WAGYN!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38juGO_0bGRAcVv00

Youth in the Outdoors

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5400 Townline Rd, Frederic, WI

Youth in the Outdoors er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Youth in the Outdoors, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Siren Post

Siren Post

Siren, WI
25
Followers
192
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Siren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Siren, WI
City
Turtle Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Frederic, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Gayle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wi Rrb Siren#Access Church#Barrel House#Seta Teg#Vi Youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy