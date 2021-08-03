Mona events calendar

(MONA, UT) Live events are coming to Mona.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mona:

Runtastic MT NEBO Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1050 S Main St, Payson, UT

The Runtastic MT NEBO is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, and 10K.

OTPT $150 Monday Nite @Wee Blu Inn Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 39 N Main St, Payson, UT

$150 Monday NIght Poker 7:30 P.M. WeeBlu Inn Bar & Grill Payson, Ut Top 3 earn a TOKENS to play in the Bar Poker Open National online Championship for a seat this October 10-17 2021 in Las Vegas...

Orchard Days 5K and Mile Fun Run Santaquin, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 94 W Main St #1, Santaquin, UT

Come and enjoy a small town 5K and Mile run part of Santaquin Orchard Days! There will be tons of prizes to give away including foam rollers, slant boards, socks, bottles, exercise equipment, etc...

INFLATABLES - Fun Zone! Santaquin, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 South 300 West Street, Santaquin, UT 84655

The Inflatables - Fun Zone is a Family Friendly event full of great rides for children and adults.

2021 Santaquin Orchard Days Santaquin, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Back in the Saddle Again July 31 - August 7, 2021Orchard Days is a long-standing tradition in our community which brings our citizens together to celebrate the heritage of our wonderful...