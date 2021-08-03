What’s up Santa Claus: Local events calendar

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Claus:

2021 Minutemen Flag & Tackle Football Registration Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3644 E County Rd 1600 N, Lincoln City, IN

🏈 2021 Minutemen Flag & Tackle Football Registration 🏈 • Grades 3-4 Flag - $40 • Grades 5-6 Tackle - $100 💥Register Players Online💥 http://www.hhqbclub.com/minutemen-football/ Registration ...

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON) Evanston, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Climb aboard for this thrilling train ride adventure back to the Wild West! After receiving a tip that the infamous Riggs Gang was spotted heading towards town yesterday, the town Marshal and his...

16th Annual Ranger Football Golf Scramble Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1182 Club House Rd, Santa Claus, IN

Where: Christmas Lake Golf Course When: Shotgun Starts 8:15 EST Cost $60, Includes: golf, hot dogs, range balls Proceeds Benefit Continuation of Ranger Football in all age groups. To Enter e-mail...

ONE: a celebration of U2 Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

The members of ONE bring a celebration of the music that has made U2 the world's most successful rock band to Lincoln Amphitheatre.

An Evening with Samantha Fish Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Lincoln Amphitheatre welcomes Samantha Fish, a rising blues guitar hero and powerful and inventive live performer, to the stage.