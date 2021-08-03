Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

What’s up Santa Claus: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 10 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Claus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAe3W_0bGRAWAR00

2021 Minutemen Flag & Tackle Football Registration

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3644 E County Rd 1600 N, Lincoln City, IN

🏈 2021 Minutemen Flag & Tackle Football Registration 🏈 • Grades 3-4 Flag - $40 • Grades 5-6 Tackle - $100 💥Register Players Online💥 http://www.hhqbclub.com/minutemen-football/ Registration ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3J6x_0bGRAWAR00

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON)

Evanston, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Climb aboard for this thrilling train ride adventure back to the Wild West! After receiving a tip that the infamous Riggs Gang was spotted heading towards town yesterday, the town Marshal and his...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYb9a_0bGRAWAR00

16th Annual Ranger Football Golf Scramble

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1182 Club House Rd, Santa Claus, IN

Where: Christmas Lake Golf Course When: Shotgun Starts 8:15 EST Cost $60, Includes: golf, hot dogs, range balls Proceeds Benefit Continuation of Ranger Football in all age groups. To Enter e-mail...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G53DP_0bGRAWAR00

ONE: a celebration of U2

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

The members of ONE bring a celebration of the music that has made U2 the world's most successful rock band to Lincoln Amphitheatre.

An Evening with Samantha Fish

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15032 E County Rd 1500, Lincoln City, IN

Lincoln Amphitheatre welcomes Samantha Fish, a rising blues guitar hero and powerful and inventive live performer, to the stage.

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

