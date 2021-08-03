Cancel
Cushing, TX

Cushing calendar: Coming events

Cushing Post
Cushing Post
(CUSHING, TX) Cushing is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cushing area:

Back to School Luau

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 475 Co Rd 1619, Rusk, TX

We are having an Hawaiian themed Back to School Luau Party on Wednesday August 4th! This will be a fun night full of games and relaxation! The party will kick off immediately after family worship...

HipShot at Nacadoches VFW

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

HipShot is back to please the crowd with their assortment of “Dance Music.” Come on out and join us at the Nacogdoches VFW.

Mark Kellogg Hoops Camp #2

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

List of Mark Kellogg Hoops Camps upcoming events. Sports Events by Mark Kellogg Hoops Camps. Join the SFA Ladyjack Basketball team and staff this summer for ca

Students Moving Up

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:40 PM

Address: 475 Co Rd 1619, Rusk, TX

We will be moving all of our students up to the next grade on Wednesday August 4th before family worship gets started. Be sure that your child is here so we can acknowledge them!

Yellow Rose Canyon Music After Dark 2021

Mt Enterprise, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around Mount Enterprise in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to Mount Enterprise or...

