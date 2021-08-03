Cancel
Chemistry

Engineers Develop Highly Efficient Material That Converts Waste Heat Into Energy

By Derya Ozdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A team of researchers from Northwestern University and Seoul National University has developed an extremely high-performing thermoelectric material in a practical form, and it may be the most efficient yet, according to a press release. After eliminating an oxidation issue that had reduced performance in previous tests, the researchers were...

interestingengineering.com

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com
