Ronda, NC

Ronda calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 10 days ago

(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ronda area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlEEw_0bGRALhg00

Skills camp

Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3371 Clingman Rd, Ronda, NC

List of CC Storm Volleyball Club upcoming events. Events by CC Storm Volleyball Club. Events - Skills camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zE96e_0bGRALhg00

Worship Live on Facebook with The Compass

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1633 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC

Join us for Sunday Worship on Facebook Live. No Facebook Account? No problem. The live broadcast is public. Just go to Facebook and search for our page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5msg_0bGRALhg00

Morning Yoga with Heather

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

($10 Drop In or Class Card) This class combine the core Kundalini principles of breath work, physical movement, mantra & meditation with completely unique sequences. Hop on your mat and join...

Yin/Restorative with Becca

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Yin/ Restorative yoga class appropriate for all levels of yoga experience!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XItlZ_0bGRALhg00

Darrell Hoots Live!

Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2364 Cedar Forest Rd, Ronda, NC

Darrell Hoots Live! at Piccione Vineyards, 2364 Cedar Forest Rd, Ronda, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm

Ronda Today

Ronda Today

Ronda, NC
ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down, the chamber’s top Democrat said Friday. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday over sexual harassment allegations, days after he faced increasing pressure to resign or face the possibility...

