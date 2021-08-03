Ronda calendar: What's coming up

(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ronda area:

Skills camp Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3371 Clingman Rd, Ronda, NC

List of CC Storm Volleyball Club upcoming events. Events by CC Storm Volleyball Club. Events - Skills camp.

Worship Live on Facebook with The Compass Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1633 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC

Join us for Sunday Worship on Facebook Live. No Facebook Account? No problem. The live broadcast is public. Just go to Facebook and search for our page.

Morning Yoga with Heather Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

($10 Drop In or Class Card) This class combine the core Kundalini principles of breath work, physical movement, mantra & meditation with completely unique sequences. Hop on your mat and join...

Yin/Restorative with Becca Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Yin/ Restorative yoga class appropriate for all levels of yoga experience!

Darrell Hoots Live! Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2364 Cedar Forest Rd, Ronda, NC

Darrell Hoots Live! at Piccione Vineyards, 2364 Cedar Forest Rd, Ronda, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm