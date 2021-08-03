Cancel
Pound, WI

Pound calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 10 days ago

(POUND, WI) Live events are coming to Pound.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pound area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjSEV_0bGRAHAm00

Youth River Float

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The area youth river float will be Sunday, August 15! It is for grades 6-12. Adults are welcome to join as well. We will meet at church at 2 p.m. for devotion before going to the river. The river...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zs2La_0bGRAHAm00

Camp Bird Family Retreat

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Crivitz, WI

What: Annual family retreat at Camp Bird is a time to play games, have a campfire, study, hike, worship by the lake. Who: For all ages - adults, kids, teens, single or married. Members and friends...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDubp_0bGRAHAm00

Tom Petty Tribute

Pound, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 WI-64, Pound, WI

Tom Petty Tribute About this Event Free Fallin has traveled the country and played before thousands of fans at many festivals, fairs, venues, and concerts. They even got selected to play for Tom...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnswY_0bGRAHAm00

Crivitz American Legion Gun & Knife Show

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: w7842 Airport Rd, Crivitz, WI

October 2 Crivitz American Legion Gun & Knife Show at Peshtigo River Center, W7842 Airport Road, Crivitz, WI 54114, from […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyNeh_0bGRAHAm00

Heart to Heartbreaker - A tribute to the music of Heart and Pat Benatar.

Pound, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

Come see Heart to Heartbreaker, a tribute to the music of Heart and Pat Benatar live at Equity Hall & Bar.

