Coming soon: Winona events

(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winona area:

Downtown Food Truck, Music, & Art Fest Mountain View, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come out & enjoy #downtown Mountain View, Missouri ○Music, bands, and solos ○Food trucks ○Vendors ♡❤ Interested in a vendor spot? Simply msg The Neighborhood Tribe on fb to sign up, or stop in...

Midnight Madness 2021 Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

It's about time. "Midnight" to be exact. As in "...Midnight Madness". We're meeting at the "Sky Porch" on the Bluff Top at Echo Bluff State Park to share the beautiful night sky. The event will...

A Band Called The GIdeons Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 Front St, Van Buren, MO

A Band Called The GIdeons is on Facebook. To connect with A Band Called The GIdeons, join Facebook today.

Jeep Life Camping & Kayaking | Alley Spring & Mill Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

SAVE THE DATE!!!! August 13 and 14!!!! We will be floating the 13th!! Initial plans are to drive together on Friday, August 13 to Alley Spring & Mill. We will camp out at the Alley Spring...

21st Annual Alley Springs Run Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Eminence, MO

Join us for a very casual trail ride through the scenic Ozark National Scenic Riverways outside of Eminence, Missouri on Saturday, Sept 5th, 2020. We will meet at the Alley Spring Mill parking lot...