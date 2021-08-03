Cancel
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Gets Disney+ Premiere Date — Watch Reboot's Fresh Spin on Doogie Howser Theme Song

By Andy Swift
The doctor is (almost) in. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. , the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. , will scrub into the streaming service on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

New episodes will continue to arrive every Wednesday.

The “coming-of-age dramedy” centers around 16-year-old doctor Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. “With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path,” per the official logline.

“Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.”

Led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee ( Andi Mack ) in the title role, the show’s cast also includes Kathleen Rose Perkins ( Big Shot ) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee ( Hawaii Five-0 ) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato ( Chad ) as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel ( American Horror Story ) as Steph, Mapuana Makia as Noelani and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ( UnREAL ) as Charles. Recurring guest stars include Alex Aiono as Walter and Ronny Chieng ( Young Rock ) as Dr. Lee.

Doogie Howser, M.D. , which starred Neil Patrick Harris as the titular prodigy, aired for four seasons (1989–1993) on ABC. The series was created by Steve Bochco and David E. Kelley.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the show’s updated title sequence — including a re-imagined theme song performed by music composer Wendy Wang and ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro — then drop a comment with your thoughts on Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. below.

