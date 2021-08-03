What’s up La Plata: Local events calendar

(LA PLATA, MO) Live events are coming to La Plata.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Plata:

Sunrise Trail Race Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Kirksville, MO

On Saturday, August 28th, wake up early and beat the heat on Northeast Missouri’s finest trail system! Starting and ending at the Royal Oaks Trailhead, with every last inch of the race off road...

Move Up! Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 100 Pfeiffer Ave # 683, Kirksville, MO

We will have Move Up Wednesday on August 18th from 6:00 - 7:15 pm to kick off our Fall Revive! The students will Move Up at this event and begin their new Equip and Wednesday Revive! classes. We...

Planning meeting for new year Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1004 W Gardner St, Kirksville, MO

we will be planning and going over how the year will go and make sure we are ready for the first night back!

Petroglyph Tour Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of petroglyphs or rock carvings made by ancestors of today’s American Indians. Join park staff for a slideshow presentation to get a close up look...

RAQ Your Tabata! Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 W Washington St, Kirksville, MO

💪🏽Join me for a short and sweet (but effective!) 30 minute RAQ YOUR TABATA workout, blending barre fitness and bellydance technique- tabata style! Gain strength and flexibility while having FUN...