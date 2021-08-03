Cancel
Tonopah, NV

Events on the Tonopah calendar

Posted by 
Tonopah Post
Tonopah Post
 5 days ago

(TONOPAH, NV) Tonopah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tonopah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npnLt_0bGRA18P00

Paint & Sip Sunday

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Paint & Sip has FINALLY made it's way to the Tonopah Liquor Company! The concept is easy- just take a brush in one hand, a drink in the other and let’s paint a masterpiece! No previous painting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA3An_0bGRA18P00

Nighttime Photography Workshop

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 Burro Ave, Tonopah, NV

Nighttime Photography Workshop with professional photographer Larry Burton. Visit locations in and around Tonopah and learn how to get that perfect picture! Only $50 per person. Email...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKLuE_0bGRA18P00

“Monsters University” Free Movie Matinee & Dress-up

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 301 Brougher Ave, Tonopah, NV

Last day of summer break! Free movie matinee showing “Monsters University”. Giveaways for everyone. Dress up as your favorite monster! Concessions provided by Hasana. All children must be checked...

Muddy Boots & the Porch Pounders

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

The Tonopah Liquor Company is proud to welcome back Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders on Saturday, August 21st. Music will start around 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a05WK_0bGRA18P00

Tonopah Star Party

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Ray Tennant Way, Tonopah, NV

Join us for one of our free star parties held at the Tonopah Stargazing Park. Follow the signage to find the park located at the end of Ray Tennant Drive (please note that some apps do not follow...

Tonopah Post

Tonopah Post

Tonopah, NV
ABOUT

With Tonopah Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

