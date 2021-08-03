Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

Live events West Tisbury — what’s coming up

West Tisbury Voice
 5 days ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) Live events are coming to West Tisbury.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Tisbury area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bX2S_0bGRA0Fg00

Live Music | Dukes Duo with Casey & Maria Of The Dukes of Circuit Ave at Nomans — Nomans

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Live Music with Casey Smith & Maria Stukey of The Dukes of Circuit Ave - Rain or Shine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcOmG_0bGRA0Fg00

Children's Story Walks

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Receive a scavenger hunt checklist of tails at the library (or from the website) and search storefront windows on Circuit Ave. to find the animals' images. Visit the library after completion to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247bvt_0bGRA0Fg00

Island Alpaca Yoga

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1 Head of the Pond Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Enjoy a 45-minute session of relaxing yoga, held in our pastures among our friendly alpaca with our yoga instructor, Jason Mazar-Kelly (YogiJay). To experience Alpaca Yoga at Island Alpaca, bring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hq23p_0bGRA0Fg00

Music & Movement

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kristen at the Family Center for Music & Movement. Listen and sing, unlock your creativity, and move and dance. Registration is not required. For any questions, email...

Story Walk

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Story Walk at Oak Bluffs Public Library on Aug 5th, 10:00am

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

