Live events West Tisbury — what’s coming up

(WEST TISBURY, MA) Live events are coming to West Tisbury.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Tisbury area:

Live Music | Dukes Duo with Casey & Maria Of The Dukes of Circuit Ave at Nomans — Nomans Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Live Music with Casey Smith & Maria Stukey of The Dukes of Circuit Ave - Rain or Shine!

Children's Story Walks Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Receive a scavenger hunt checklist of tails at the library (or from the website) and search storefront windows on Circuit Ave. to find the animals' images. Visit the library after completion to...

Island Alpaca Yoga Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1 Head of the Pond Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Enjoy a 45-minute session of relaxing yoga, held in our pastures among our friendly alpaca with our yoga instructor, Jason Mazar-Kelly (YogiJay). To experience Alpaca Yoga at Island Alpaca, bring...

Music & Movement Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kristen at the Family Center for Music & Movement. Listen and sing, unlock your creativity, and move and dance. Registration is not required. For any questions, email...

Story Walk Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Story Walk at Oak Bluffs Public Library on Aug 5th, 10:00am