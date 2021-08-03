Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, SD

Webster events coming soon

Posted by 
Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 5 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XunT_0bGR9v2E00

2022 Childbirth Class Series

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiESk_0bGR9v2E00

The Second City Hits Home

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Comedy legends The Second City return to The Goss Opera House with a new show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4LOy_0bGR9v2E00

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, #Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201

Fiddles & Friends is coming to the Goss Opera House for the first time, for one night only!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNyle_0bGR9v2E00

Women's Retreat

Waubay, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3285 Camp Dakota Rd, Waubay, SD

Our Annual Women's retreat is HERE! We spend time worshipping, studying the word, fellowshipping, and having fun. The retreat cost $80 per person which includes two nights stay, four meals (three...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AC5bK_0bGR9v2E00

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Webster Updates

Webster Updates

Webster, SD
12
Followers
174
Post
645
Views
ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waubay, SD
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Webster, SD
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Second City#The Goss Opera House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy