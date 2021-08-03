Webster events coming soon
(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Webster area:
Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201
Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
Comedy legends The Second City return to The Goss Opera House with a new show
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, #Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201
Fiddles & Friends is coming to the Goss Opera House for the first time, for one night only!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 3285 Camp Dakota Rd, Waubay, SD
Our Annual Women's retreat is HERE! We spend time worshipping, studying the word, fellowshipping, and having fun. The retreat cost $80 per person which includes two nights stay, four meals (three...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201
This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.
