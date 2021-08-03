Webster events coming soon

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are coming to Webster.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

2022 Childbirth Class Series Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.

The Second City Hits Home Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Comedy legends The Second City return to The Goss Opera House with a new show

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, #Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201

Fiddles & Friends is coming to the Goss Opera House for the first time, for one night only!

Women's Retreat Waubay, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3285 Camp Dakota Rd, Waubay, SD

Our Annual Women's retreat is HERE! We spend time worshipping, studying the word, fellowshipping, and having fun. The retreat cost $80 per person which includes two nights stay, four meals (three...

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.