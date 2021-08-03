Cancel
Lincolnton, NC

What’s up Crouse: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Crouse is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crouse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrLTo_0bGR9tGm00

Sunday morning singing at Victory Life Church in Lincolnton North Carolina

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Sunday morning singing at Victory Life Church in Lincolnton North Carolina Hosted By The Rock Quartet. Event starts on Sunday, 22 August 2021 and happening at 1495 N Aspen St, Lincolnton, NC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ay1lI_0bGR9tGm00

Lincoln County Apple Festival

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 W Main St, Lincolnton, NC

It is time once again for the largest annual gathering of people in downtown Lincolnton - the Lincoln County Apple Festival. As always, the Apple Festival promises an abundance of crafts, food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amZdP_0bGR9tGm00

Lincolnton One-Day VBS

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 130 Newbold St, Lincolnton, NC

It's Game On! Join us for our One Day VBS in Lincolnton. Click the link to register → https://venturechurchnc.fellowshiponego.com/external/form/a3d33f47-1f75-41d4-82c5-e08f55abf54c We will kick...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZ6Yf_0bGR9tGm00

CPR/FA-Lincolnton

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

CPR/FA LIVE; In-Person Lincolnton Please arrive wearing a face mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2Yjl_0bGR9tGm00

Get to Know Quilts

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 403 E Main St #3305, Lincolnton, NC

If you have ever wanted to know about the different patterns on quilts or the different ways of threading. Then this is the event for you. Mrs. Elsie Oakes an expert quilter will guide us through...

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

