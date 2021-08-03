Cancel
Baudette, MN

Baudette events coming soon

Posted by 
Baudette Daily
 5 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Baudette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baudette:

Allison Park Summer Series V

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Lake St NE, Warroad, MN

New this year, the Allison Park Summer Series will combine Movie in the Park and Warroad Market with LIVE Music and more at Allison Park.

Acrylic Portrait Painting With Alice Blessing

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 236 15th Ave SW, Baudette, MN

Lake of the Woods Art Guild is happy to host a Portrait Painting Workshop taught by Alice Blessing. It will run from Aug 2nd thru the 6th in the LOW High School Art room, 10am-4pm. Total cost is...

Customer Appreciation Weekend

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3502 Four Mile Bay Dr NW, Baudette, MN

Customer Appreciation Weekend is on Facebook. To connect with Customer Appreciation Weekend, join Facebook today.

Automobile Barrel Racing

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

New this year at the Lake of the Woods County Fair will be automobile barrel racing! This event will take place on Friday evening during the 98th annual Lake of the Woods County Fair and will be...

DEADLINE – Ordinance Revision, Conditional Use Appeal & Variance Application

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Social Services: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 206 8th Ave SE Baudette, MN 56623

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

