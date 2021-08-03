Coming soon: Willow events

(WILLOW, AK) Live events are lining up on the Willow calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willow area:

8/13 7 PM Loon Lake Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 535 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK

Join us at the Studio 7 PM Friday, August 13th to paint this gorgeous loon! Great for all painting levels. No experience needed! Instructor will take you step by step. This class is open to all...

Friday Nites at Meier Lake Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6059 Wasilla-Fishhook Rd, Wasilla, AK

Outdoor, all-levels yoga class at the pristine Meier Lake Resort. This feel-good class will leave you relaxed and ready for your weekend. You may also like the following events from Bliss Yoga Alaska

Summer Block Party Celebration Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 S Century Cir, Wasilla, AK

Explore all upcoming block party events in Wasilla, find information & tickets for upcoming block party events happening in Wasilla.

Work Party Weekend – Artisans Hall layout Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Work Party Weekend - Barn Raising Part 1 We will be laying out the foundation & digging some pole holes for Binder Hall. This will be our Artisans Hall and craft-persons\' workshop area. Perhaps...

Back to School Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2721 E Sleepy Hollow Cir, Wasilla, AK

Come kick off the new school year with us at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course! In effort to support our local schools, we are offering $5 off a round of golf if you bring a school supply to donate! We...