Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow, AK

Coming soon: Willow events

Posted by 
Willow Bulletin
Willow Bulletin
 5 days ago

(WILLOW, AK) Live events are lining up on the Willow calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgU2q_0bGR9nDe00

8/13 7 PM Loon Lake

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 535 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK

Join us at the Studio 7 PM Friday, August 13th to paint this gorgeous loon! Great for all painting levels. No experience needed! Instructor will take you step by step. This class is open to all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQUiY_0bGR9nDe00

Friday Nites at Meier Lake

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6059 Wasilla-Fishhook Rd, Wasilla, AK

Outdoor, all-levels yoga class at the pristine Meier Lake Resort. This feel-good class will leave you relaxed and ready for your weekend. You may also like the following events from Bliss Yoga Alaska

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOTnj_0bGR9nDe00

Summer Block Party Celebration

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 S Century Cir, Wasilla, AK

Explore all upcoming block party events in Wasilla, find information & tickets for upcoming block party events happening in Wasilla.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMqPq_0bGR9nDe00

Work Party Weekend – Artisans Hall layout

Willow, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Work Party Weekend - Barn Raising Part 1 We will be laying out the foundation & digging some pole holes for Binder Hall. This will be our Artisans Hall and craft-persons\' workshop area. Perhaps...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmyZU_0bGR9nDe00

Back to School

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2721 E Sleepy Hollow Cir, Wasilla, AK

Come kick off the new school year with us at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course! In effort to support our local schools, we are offering $5 off a round of golf if you bring a school supply to donate! We...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Willow Bulletin

Willow Bulletin

Willow, AK
13
Followers
65
Post
646
Views
ABOUT

With Willow Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow, AK
City
Wasilla, AK
Local
Alaska Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Golf#Ak Outdoor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy