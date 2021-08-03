Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt, KS

Humboldt calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 5 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Humboldt is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Humboldt area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tguQS_0bGR9kZT00

Allen County Farmers' Market

Humboldt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

The Allen County Farmers? Market is a weekly open-air fresh food market that features locally-grown produce, baked goods, plants, eggs, meat, and honey. The use of Vision/debit cards is available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXZS8_0bGR9kZT00

Trauma Fest 2021

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Trauma Fest 2021 at The Time Out Tavern, 118 E Jackson Ave, Iola, KS 66749, Iola, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCNR3_0bGR9kZT00

Summer Intensive

Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18 N Evergreen Ave, Chanute, KS

If you are wanting to become a competitive dancer, this is where it starts! Technique, Strengthening, Conditioning, Cardio, performance training, Everything you need to become a strong...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdvTQ_0bGR9kZT00

Cornhole Tournament

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Cornhole Tournament to raise money in honor of Ron Moore Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors in Allen County wishing to go into law enforcement careers. ***Event will be in Recreation...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BgEd_0bGR9kZT00

August Recycling Drop-off

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Rotary will be hosting our monthly recycling drop-off event in Allen County. Join us in our effort to keep recyclable materials out of our landfill ! All #1 plastics that are twist tops go...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt, KS
24
Followers
169
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Allen County, KS
Government
City
Iola, KS
County
Allen County, KS
City
Chanute, KS
City
Humboldt, KS
Humboldt, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Vision Debit#The Time Out Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy