Humboldt calendar: Events coming up

These events are coming up in the Humboldt area:

Allen County Farmers' Market Humboldt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

The Allen County Farmers? Market is a weekly open-air fresh food market that features locally-grown produce, baked goods, plants, eggs, meat, and honey. The use of Vision/debit cards is available...

Trauma Fest 2021 Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Trauma Fest 2021 at The Time Out Tavern, 118 E Jackson Ave, Iola, KS 66749, Iola, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm

Summer Intensive Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18 N Evergreen Ave, Chanute, KS

If you are wanting to become a competitive dancer, this is where it starts! Technique, Strengthening, Conditioning, Cardio, performance training, Everything you need to become a strong...

Cornhole Tournament Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Cornhole Tournament to raise money in honor of Ron Moore Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors in Allen County wishing to go into law enforcement careers. ***Event will be in Recreation...

August Recycling Drop-off Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Rotary will be hosting our monthly recycling drop-off event in Allen County. Join us in our effort to keep recyclable materials out of our landfill ! All #1 plastics that are twist tops go...