Gila Bend, AZ

Live events Gila Bend — what’s coming up

Gila Bend News Beat
 5 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) Live events are coming to Gila Bend.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gila Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVA9H_0bGR9g2Z00

Pizza with the Pastor

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20555 W Roosevelt St, Buckeye, AZ

Looking to get to know Summit Community Church a little more? This event is the perfect venue for getting the rundown from Pastor Nate over a few slices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwrFL_0bGR9g2Z00

Octoberfest

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24445 W Sunrise Dr, Buckeye, AZ

All events by 629 Racing are tentative for our family race team. Hosted by the Arizona Drag Boat Association, co-sanctioned race with the Columbia Drag Boat Association. ADBA Finals All racers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmqCt_0bGR9g2Z00

Storytime

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

You and your toddler (ages 2-5) learn tips for building vocabulary through interactive stories, songs, and games. You will have time at the end to play and get to know other parents and toddlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05e6O7_0bGR9g2Z00

Social Class

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2022 N 196th Dr, Buckeye, AZ

All dogs must have an evaluation to join class. Learning social skills to pass CGC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjAbW_0bGR9g2Z00

Hotfoot Hamster

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 5601 S 195th Ave, Buckeye, AZ

Back and hotter than ever, Hotfoot Hamster returns to Nardini Manor 2021! We are happy to announce that we will host the Nardini series this Fall starting in August! Test your endurance and see...

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend, AZ
ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

