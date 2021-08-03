What’s up Solon Springs: Local events calendar

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are coming to Solon Springs.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Solon Springs:

Intro To Tai Chi and Qi Gong Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 11178 S O'Brien Parkway, Solon Springs, WI

Are you looking for something new, mindful, and low impact to add to your wellness routine? We are excited to offer just that for you! Come and join us for an introduction to Tai Chi and Qi -Gong...

Celebration of life Lake Nebagamon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11648 E County Rd B, Lake Nebagamon, WI

Here is Delroy Roger Johnson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 13, 2021, at the age of 85, Delroy Roger Johnson of Lake Nebagamon...

DriftWords Poplar, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Meet at Wisconsin Point #4 with the Duluth Poetry Chapter to scatter poems all over the beach. Permanent markers are available for drawing and writing on driftwood. Sidewalk chalk is available...

Virgil Caine Band Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3360 County Hwy N, Solon Springs, WI

RUCKUS IN THE WOODS - Barnes WI. 2pm Gates open 3-4:30 Virgil Caine Band 5-6:30 Shalo Lee Band 7-8:30 Leather and Lace 9-11 Snake Oil IKONS of Rock 11pm Fireworks!

Tamburitzans Lake Nebagamon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 11596 Waterfront Dr, Lake Nebagamon, WI

Email the office to get on the waiting list - dnolan@villagelakenebagamon.com Details to be announced