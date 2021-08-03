Cancel
Rangely, CO

Live events on the horizon in Rangely

Rangely Dispatch
Rangely Dispatch
 5 days ago

(RANGELY, CO) Rangely has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rangely:

Rockin' Bulls

Rangely, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 E Main St, Rangely, CO

Rockin' Bulls returns to Columbine Park in Rangely Colorado Saturday, August 28th. Enjoy a night of thrills, chills, and excitement as riders seek to prove their metal eight seconds at a time. Get...

Becky's Walk

Rangely, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 S Stanolind Ave, Rangely, CO

Becky's Walk August 21, 2021 Please join us as we raise money for the MS Foundation and honor Becky Dubbert's life. You can sign up below, email the chamber for a registration sheet, or pick one...

The Tank & the West :: Bill Morrison & Bill Frisell — Bill Frisell

Rangely, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 PM

8pm Click HERE for tickets & info Bill Morrison - film projections Bill Frisell - guitar

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely, CO
With Rangely Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

