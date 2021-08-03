Rani Therapeutics’ $73M IPO will fund upcoming clinical trials

Moderna Inc.'s said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 93% efficacious six months after the second dose as part of its second-quarter earnings announcement. This is different than what Pfizer Inc. said last week about its COVID-19 shot, which is that immunity can wane to 83.7% four to six months after getting the second shot. Both vaccines are two-dose mRNA shots that had an efficacy rate of about 95% in clinical trials. "We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. The figure came from a new analysis of the Phase 3 clinical trial it conducted in the U.S. At that time, Moderna said the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.1%. Moderna's stock is up 301.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.