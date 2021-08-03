Cancel
Rani Therapeutics’ $73M IPO will fund upcoming clinical trials

By Emma Betuel
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to S-1 filings, shares were estimated to price between $14 and $16 last week. On Friday, shares debuted slightly lower, around $11. Rani raised about $73 million in its debut. Rani’s debut comes amidst a flurry of IPO activity in therapeutics. In 2020, 71 biotech companies went public. Already...

techcrunch.com

