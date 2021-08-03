Inglis calendar: What's coming up

(INGLIS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Inglis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Inglis area:

Secret River Launch Party! Reading of the Story and Meet the Teachers! Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, FL

Join us for a reading of "The Secret River" and meet the teacher and choroegraphers who will be guiding you through our 15 week dance program! Also check out other Parties in Dunnellon ...

Save Our Waters Week 2021 Kayak Tour - RENT Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 3266 N Sailboat Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428

Join us for Save Our Waters Week! This paddle is designed for all skill levels. Pre-registration is required.

Houston Keen Music Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 19330 SW 83rd Place Rd, Dunnellon, FL

HOUSTON KEEN: Dunnellon, FL // River Run at Rainbow Springs Country Club at River Run at Rainbow Springs Club, 19330 SW 83rd Place Rd, Dunnellon, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to...

Elvis Weekend At Rainbow Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 19330 SW 83rd Place Rd, Dunnellon, FL

You wanted it, you got it!!!! WE ARE BACK WITH THE 2ND ANNUAL ELVIS WEEKEND AT THE RAINBOW ROOM!! Friday Night is COTE BY REQUEST VOL. 2 Bringing back the intimate evening with Cote and The Elvis...

Inglis - AmVets Post 447 Free Food Distribution Inglis, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 405 Co Rd 40, Inglis, FL

Food distribution event You may also like the following events from Farm Share : This Saturday, 31st July, 09:00 am, Gainesville-Rehoboth Empowerment Center, Inc Free Food Distribution in...