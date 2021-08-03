Cancel
Fosston, MN

Coming soon: Fosston events

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
 5 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fosston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zCmT_0bGR9Pz600

Mentor Farmers' Market

Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Melland Park,East Polk Heritage Center Hwy 2 East, Fosston, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Park Highway 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tKYr_0bGR9Pz600

Garden Art Creations

Gonvick, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 226 Elm St, Gonvick, MN

From stepping stones to Glass Totems, cement dipped material to leaf imprints. If you can think it, you can create it! Instructor: LeAnne Walberg $5.00/week Call to register, 218-776-2789.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUVJk_0bGR9Pz600

Chase Bryant

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Who's ready for another concert? 🙋 Get ready for a fun, high-energy show from Chase Bryant! 🎸✨ See you there! Ticket Prices: Star - $27 Select - $20 General - $14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlirm_0bGR9Pz600

Backpack & School Supply Distribution Night

Clearbrook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 46125 149th Ave, Clearbrook, MN

Backpack & School Supply Drive & Distribution Thursday, August 19th, 6:00 - 7:30pm here at CFC FREE Backpacks &/or school supplies will be available for families who could use a little help with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muM4R_0bGR9Pz600

Clearwater County Fair

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A celebration for those near and far that showcases all that the county has to offer. Plenty of things to do and see for young and old such as children's activities, entertainment, food and...

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
