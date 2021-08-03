Coming soon: Fosston events

(FOSSTON, MN) Fosston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fosston area:

Mentor Farmers' Market Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Melland Park,East Polk Heritage Center Hwy 2 East, Fosston, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Park Highway 2

Garden Art Creations Gonvick, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 226 Elm St, Gonvick, MN

From stepping stones to Glass Totems, cement dipped material to leaf imprints. If you can think it, you can create it! Instructor: LeAnne Walberg $5.00/week Call to register, 218-776-2789.

Chase Bryant Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Who's ready for another concert? 🙋 Get ready for a fun, high-energy show from Chase Bryant! 🎸✨ See you there! Ticket Prices: Star - $27 Select - $20 General - $14

Backpack & School Supply Distribution Night Clearbrook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 46125 149th Ave, Clearbrook, MN

Backpack & School Supply Drive & Distribution Thursday, August 19th, 6:00 - 7:30pm here at CFC FREE Backpacks &/or school supplies will be available for families who could use a little help with...

Clearwater County Fair Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A celebration for those near and far that showcases all that the county has to offer. Plenty of things to do and see for young and old such as children's activities, entertainment, food and...