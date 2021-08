German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have supposedly both registered their interested in Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who is valued at north of €100m. The Italian winger lit up Euro 2020 this summer, dazzling viewers with his match-winning displays in the knockout stages, as Italy went on to lift the trophy at Wembley stadium. His heroics have already drawn attention from the Premier League, but now the Bundesliga is trying its luck.