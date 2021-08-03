Cancel
Carrington, ND

Carrington events coming soon

Posted by 
Carrington Digest
Carrington Digest
 5 days ago

(CARRINGTON, ND) Carrington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Carrington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Xdq_0bGR9Ma900

Red Willow Festival

Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Come out to the Red Willow Festival and help us celebrate 75 years of this magical place! Three days of awesome activities, featuring two nights of live music, a softball tournament, car show...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDa9H_0bGR9Ma900

Rangeland Management and Health

Pingree, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a day of women-centered learning on the prairie! We’ll hear from landowner Nici Flann about the practices and programs she has in place that have improved the health and productivity...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcyuX_0bGR9Ma900

Annual Living History Field Day

Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJjsi_0bGR9Ma900

The Black Sheep Family Reunion V

Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8151 36th Street Southeast, Jamestown, ND 58401

Super HQ Heavy Bass Event For The Filthiest Of Fams!!

Learn More

Robby Vee Concert & Dance

Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Come enjoy the music and dance to the sounds of Robby Vee and his Rock-and - Roll Caravan at RWR. Ticket prices are $15 for those 17 and over and $10 for 16 and u set. All proceeds will benefit...

Learn More

Carrington Digest

Carrington Digest

Carrington, ND
ABOUT

With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

