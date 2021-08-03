Carrington events coming soon

(CARRINGTON, ND) Carrington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Carrington area:

Red Willow Festival Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Come out to the Red Willow Festival and help us celebrate 75 years of this magical place! Three days of awesome activities, featuring two nights of live music, a softball tournament, car show...

Rangeland Management and Health Pingree, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a day of women-centered learning on the prairie! We’ll hear from landowner Nici Flann about the practices and programs she has in place that have improved the health and productivity...

Annual Living History Field Day Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

The Black Sheep Family Reunion V Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8151 36th Street Southeast, Jamestown, ND 58401

Super HQ Heavy Bass Event For The Filthiest Of Fams!!

Robby Vee Concert & Dance Binford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10181 Co Rd 2, Binford, ND

Come enjoy the music and dance to the sounds of Robby Vee and his Rock-and - Roll Caravan at RWR. Ticket prices are $15 for those 17 and over and $10 for 16 and u set. All proceeds will benefit...