Seagraves, TX

Seagraves events coming up

Seagraves Bulletin
Seagraves Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Seagraves has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seagraves area:

Lenin Ramírez

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3000 W Marland Blvd, Hobbs, NM

Lenin Ramírez and Ulices Chaidez at La Sierra Night Club at 2021-08-13T09:00:00-0600

Hemp Row Crop Field Day 2021

Meadow, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 645 FM303, Meadow, TX

The Texas Hemp Growers Association, (THGA) a 501c6 not for profit association that was created to leverage farmer influence on the emerging industrial hemp industry. We provide farmers with the...

Live Music with Jack Nelson Band

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Join us August 21, 2021 underneath the stars for Live Music on the Starting Patio! No Cover!!!!! You may also like the following events from Zia Park Casino Hotel Racetrack

Airfield Open

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 5300 Jack Gomez Blvd, Hobbs, NM

Airfield Open at Harry McAdams State Park, Jack Gomez Blvd, Hobbs, NM 88240, Hobbs, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 am

Midweek Market

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Midweek Market at Salty Frog featuring local vendors Applications are NOW OPEN! https://form.jotform.com/211727924368160

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves, TX
With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

