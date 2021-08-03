Cancel
“Dark Star Squadron” In Development From Zoe Saldana For Crunchyroll

By John Schwarz
 3 days ago

Crunchyroll is announcing today the development of “Dark Star Squadron,” an epic animated space opera, in partnership with Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures. Todd Ludy (“Voltron: Legendary Defender”) is onboard to write with Zoe Saldana, Cisely Saldana, and Mariel Saldana of Cinestar Pictures serving as Executive Producers. Sonia A. Gambaro and Maytal Gilboa from Pollinate Entertainment are also producing.

