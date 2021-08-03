“Dark Star Squadron” In Development From Zoe Saldana For Crunchyroll

At Comic-Con@Home 2021, the Star Wars publishing team announced the next phase of Star Wars: The High Republic, and it looks like things are about to get dark. The Comic-Con panel revealed the next wave of The High Republic releases, coming in January 2022. The list bore a header that reads, "The Light fo the Jedi goes dark…." The tagline seems to be a direct callback to the adult novel that launched The High Republic, Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi. That novel saw the Jedi at the height of their power and effectiveness in responding to a galactic crisis. The second wave of The High Republic releases introduced some terrifying new threats for the Jedi to face. The tagline for the January 2022 releases suggests they're not handling these threats well.