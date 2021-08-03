Events on the Canaan calendar

(CANAAN, CT) Live events are coming to Canaan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canaan:

Music Mountain Festival — Rolston Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

"The Rolston String Quartet performed with a maturity and cohesion rivaling the best string quartets in the world." - Musical Toronto

Falls Village, CT–Ulysses Quartet Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT

Ulysses performs for the first time in the historic hall at Music Mountain. Event Page Program: PAUL FRUCHT: Rhapsody LEOS JANACEK: String Quartet #2, “Intimate Letters” -Intermission- FRANGHIZ...

Sentimental Journey Band Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT

Sentimental Journey Band is on Facebook. To connect with Sentimental Journey Band, join Facebook today.

Sunset Music Series & Car Cruise: Canaan VFW Couch Pipa Post 6851 Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT

"Few local artists are as unabashed in their desire to be called a country musician than Connecticut native Nathaniel Hintz. But if you’re expecting some sort of overly polished...

Galvanized Jazz Band Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT

Home Calendar HJS Events – PB Mon Night Jazz – Fall/Spring Concert – Jazz River Cruiser HJS Blog Membership Donate Contact