Events on the Canaan calendar
(CANAAN, CT) Live events are coming to Canaan.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canaan:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
"The Rolston String Quartet performed with a maturity and cohesion rivaling the best string quartets in the world." - Musical Toronto
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT
Ulysses performs for the first time in the historic hall at Music Mountain. Event Page Program: PAUL FRUCHT: Rhapsody LEOS JANACEK: String Quartet #2, “Intimate Letters” -Intermission- FRANGHIZ...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 77 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT
Sentimental Journey Band is on Facebook. To connect with Sentimental Journey Band, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 104 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT
"Few local artists are as unabashed in their desire to be called a country musician than Connecticut native Nathaniel Hintz. But if you’re expecting some sort of overly polished...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT
