Canaan, CT

Events on the Canaan calendar

Posted by 
Canaan Today
 5 days ago

(CANAAN, CT) Live events are coming to Canaan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canaan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qI70_0bGR9EWL00

Music Mountain Festival — Rolston

Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

"The Rolston String Quartet performed with a maturity and cohesion rivaling the best string quartets in the world." - Musical Toronto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjGoE_0bGR9EWL00

Falls Village, CT–Ulysses Quartet

Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT

Ulysses performs for the first time in the historic hall at Music Mountain. Event Page Program: PAUL FRUCHT: Rhapsody LEOS JANACEK: String Quartet #2, “Intimate Letters” -Intermission- FRANGHIZ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ4bK_0bGR9EWL00

Sentimental Journey Band

Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT

Sentimental Journey Band is on Facebook. To connect with Sentimental Journey Band, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKSSj_0bGR9EWL00

Sunset Music Series & Car Cruise: Canaan VFW Couch Pipa Post 6851

Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT

"Few local artists are as unabashed in their desire to be called a country musician than Connecticut native Nathaniel Hintz. But if you’re expecting some sort of overly polished...

Galvanized Jazz Band

Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT

Home Calendar HJS Events – PB Mon Night Jazz – Fall/Spring Concert – Jazz River Cruiser HJS Blog Membership Donate Contact

Canaan, CT
ABOUT

With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

