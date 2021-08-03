Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culver City, CA

Highly Anticipated Italian Newcomer Etta Arrives in Culver City Soon

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming Italian destination Etta is almost ready to serve in Culver City. The long-awaited project, first announced back in 2019, is the work of one of Chicago’s most prominent restaurant groups, known as the What If Syndicate. Celebrated chef Danny Grant and company — who are also expanding to nearby Beverly Hills with steakhouse Maple & Ash — are taking reservations for the pizza and pasta-focused spot now, with the first evening of full service slated for September 2. Former NoMad LA pastry chef Brad Ray is on as executive chef, meaning he’ll be running the day-to-day operations for the restaurant at the Ivy Station development. The group has further plans to expand Etta across Los Angeles, with a second location in West Hollywood coming sometime in 2023. The opening menu can be found here.

la.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Culver City, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Culver City, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Culver City, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Culver City, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
Person
Danny Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culver#Beverly Hills#California State Parks#Food Drink#Italian#The What If Syndicate#Maple Ash#Nomad La#Bread Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy