Highly Anticipated Italian Newcomer Etta Arrives in Culver City Soon

Upcoming Italian destination Etta is almost ready to serve in Culver City. The long-awaited project, first announced back in 2019, is the work of one of Chicago’s most prominent restaurant groups, known as the What If Syndicate. Celebrated chef Danny Grant and company — who are also expanding to nearby Beverly Hills with steakhouse Maple & Ash — are taking reservations for the pizza and pasta-focused spot now, with the first evening of full service slated for September 2. Former NoMad LA pastry chef Brad Ray is on as executive chef, meaning he’ll be running the day-to-day operations for the restaurant at the Ivy Station development. The group has further plans to expand Etta across Los Angeles, with a second location in West Hollywood coming sometime in 2023. The opening menu can be found here.