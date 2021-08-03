Live events Henry — what’s coming up
(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Party with Whiskey Bent and help them celebrate 3 years
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 215 5th St, Lacon, IL
2nd Chance @ Whiskerz is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Chance @ Whiskerz, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Join Whiskerz Pub with some amazing Rock & Roll with 2nd Chance on Friday August 27th. Then stop on by Saturday night @8pm for some jams with Mudbone & The Ruckus if you haven’t heard either of...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 110 N Chicago St, Magnolia, IL
Sally Sue's 5K takes place August 14, 2021 in Magnolia, Illinois. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Come Join us for our Annual Corn Boil! Details to follow!
Comments / 0