Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry, IL

Live events Henry — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 5 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZCCp_0bGR90FQ00

3rd year anniversary for Whiskey Bent. Celebrating at Whiskerz Pub where it all began.

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Party with Whiskey Bent and help them celebrate 3 years

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXie0_0bGR90FQ00

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 5th St, Lacon, IL

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Chance @ Whiskerz, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Crazy Music Weekend

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join Whiskerz Pub with some amazing Rock & Roll with 2nd Chance on Friday August 27th. Then stop on by Saturday night @8pm for some jams with Mudbone & The Ruckus if you haven’t heard either of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0dKy_0bGR90FQ00

Sally Sue’s 5k

Magnolia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 110 N Chicago St, Magnolia, IL

Sally Sue's 5K takes place August 14, 2021 in Magnolia, Illinois. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajJ0N_0bGR90FQ00

Annual Corn Boil

Putnam, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come Join us for our Annual Corn Boil! Details to follow!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
10
Followers
164
Post
795
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Magnolia, IL
Henry, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Live Events#Whiskerz Pub#Mudbone The Ruckus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy