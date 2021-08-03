Live events Henry — what’s coming up

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

3rd year anniversary for Whiskey Bent. Celebrating at Whiskerz Pub where it all began. Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Party with Whiskey Bent and help them celebrate 3 years

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 5th St, Lacon, IL

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Chance @ Whiskerz, join Facebook today.

Crazy Music Weekend Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join Whiskerz Pub with some amazing Rock & Roll with 2nd Chance on Friday August 27th. Then stop on by Saturday night @8pm for some jams with Mudbone & The Ruckus if you haven’t heard either of...

Sally Sue’s 5k Magnolia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 110 N Chicago St, Magnolia, IL

Sally Sue's 5K takes place August 14, 2021 in Magnolia, Illinois. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Annual Corn Boil Putnam, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come Join us for our Annual Corn Boil! Details to follow!