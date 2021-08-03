Conway calendar: Coming events

(CONWAY, MO) Conway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

White Oak Revival @ Hidden Waters Park Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Hidden Waters Nature Park - Summer Concert Series presents White Oak Revival, an original Red Dirt band from right here in Marshfield, MO. These guys have a great set planned for this event and...

Art of Murder Auditions Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come audition for this exciting and fun murder mystery! The Art of Murder is an original show written by local performer and playwright, Patrick Schuster of Murder All Around, LLC. The Art of...

Outdoor Meet the Jays: Football Jamboree Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 821 E Bedford St, Marshfield, MO

Come out and MEET THE JAYS at our Outdoor Kickoff event! The Athletic Department will have Fall Schedules and Season Passes available. You can support the Booster Club by becoming a Member...

Homestead Learning Series - Holistic Animal Care Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 401 S Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO

Caring for your farm animals with a holistic approach. Incorporating nature's natural remedies and intelligence. Join farmers and permaculture educators Lucian and Anna Maria on their farm, Sun...

Jojo Siwa at JQH Arena Niangua, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Jojo Siwa VENUE: JQH Arena - Springfield, MO DATE: 15 August, 2021, 07:00 PM