Coming soon: Keenesburg events

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are lining up on the Keenesburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keenesburg:

Summer Day Camp 2021 Session 3 - Fort Lupton, CO 2021 Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Description Looking for something fun to do this summer? Our day camp program is action packed with lots of activities and stimulation designed for the K-5th grader. We provide a mix of structured...

Boot Camp $ Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 S Harrison Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Looking for something fun to do this summer? Our day camp program is action packed with lots of activities and stimulation designed for the K-5th grader. We provide a mix of structured activities...

2021 Jacobs Fore Youth Benefit Golf Tournament Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 222 Clubhouse Dr, Fort Lupton, CO

The City of Fort Lupton, in partnership with Jacobs, is pleased to present the 2021 Jacobs Fore Youth Benefit Golf Tournament on Friday, August 20th at 8 a.m. at Coyote Creek Golf Course. The...

1st Annual Golf Tournament - Jr Trojans Classic Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 222 Clubhouse Dr, Fort Lupton, CO

Join us on Saturday, August 14, 2021 for our 1st Annual Golf Tournament, JR TROJANS CLASSIC. Check in starting at 630am, shotgun start at 8am. Cost is $115 per person which includes breakfast and...

The Reagan Roundup Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

Western Style BBQ Chuck Wagon, Costume Contest, Keynote Speaker, Dancing, Auction, Pie Eating Cotest